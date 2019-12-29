

News at a Glance



Okorocha's son in law, Uche Nwosu returns to APC Ladun Liadi Blog - Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 general election in Imo state, has returned to the the All Progressive Congress (APC).Nwosu, son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo, had defected from the APC ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



