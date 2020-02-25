

News at a Glance



Olisa Metuh dashes to toilet after conviction for money laundering Nigeria Tunes - The Breaking Times Okon Abang, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, on Tuesday, granted permission to Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to use the toilet, minutes after he was convicted of money laundering.



News Credibility Score: 21%



