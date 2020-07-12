Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Olu Jacobs defies death rumours, clocks 78
News photo Within Nigeria  - Nollywood icon and Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs was a year older yesterday, July 11, and we can’t help but celebrate with him. Olu Jacobs ushered in a new era in Nollywood and gave us reasons to stay glued to our TV screens.

1 day ago
"Hey Birthday Boy..." Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva Rejoices With Husband, Olu Jacob As He Clocks 78 Years Gboah:
So romantic, Joke Silva took to her social media to rejoice with her husband, Olu Jacobs who clocked 78 on the 11th of July.Joke Silva shared pictures and videos of her and husband, her caption reads;“Hey birthday boy..to God the Father be all the ...
Actress Joke Silva celebrates her husband, Olu Jacobs on his 78th birthday (video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Actress Joke silva celebrates her husband, Olu Jacob on his 78th birthday. The beautiful Nollywood Legend were blessed with two children, they met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Lagos. The Beautiful and Talented Actress took to her verified ...
Joke Silva Celebrates Hubby Olu Jacobs As He Turns 78 KOKO TV Nigeria:
Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva, celebrates her legendary actor husband Olu Jacobs as he turned a year older yesterday, July 11th.  She took to her Instagram page to share a post in celebration of Olu Jacobs. Joke called her granddad hubby “ ...
Nollywood veteran Joke Silva celebrates her husband, Olu Jacobs as he clocks 78 | Video Kemi Filani Blog:
Veteran actress, Joke Silva took out time on Instagram to celebrate her husband, Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs on his birthday, 11th of July. In the birthday post, Joke Silva shared pictures of herself and her husband who happens to be the celebrant.


