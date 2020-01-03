

News at a Glance



Olubadan elevates Adegoke, Ajimobi, 12 other chiefs The News Guru - Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Chief Financial Officer of OES Energy Services and Chief Wasiu Ajimobi, brother of former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, were among the 14 newly promoted chiefs by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji. The News Agency of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



