News at a Glance



Olujimi accepts Fayose’s apology, seeks Ekiti PDP unity The Citizen - A National Assembly member, Senator Biodun Olujimi, said on Friday that she had accepted the apology of former governor Ayodele Fayose, saying the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State needed genuine reconciliation and unity of purpose to forge ahead.



News Credibility Score: 41%