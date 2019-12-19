

News at a Glance



Oluwo Floats Multi Million Naira Youth Empowerment GTV - Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, today floated a multi million naira empowerment for Osun youth. His majesty announced the empowerment today at a day Employability and Entrepreneurship Summit organized by Arise...



News Credibility Score: 21%



