Oluwo Of Iwo Issues Spiritual Warrant Of Arrest For Coronavirus (Video) Information Nigeria - The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has issued a “spiritual warrant of arrest” for the novel coronavirus. In a video fast trending on Instagram, the traditional ruler could be seen sitting on his throne while making some decrees.



News Credibility Score: 61%