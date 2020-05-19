

Olympic cycling legend, Sir Bradley Wiggins announces split from wife Cath after 16 years of marriage Linda Ikeji Blog - Cycling legend, Sir Bradley Wiggins and his wife Cath are separating after 16 years of marriage.The British Olympic champion, 40, tweeted the news last night and said their two children remained 'a priority'.He wrote: 'It is with deep sadness my wife ...



