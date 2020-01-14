Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Omo-Agege: Uzodinma’s Electoral Victory a Plus for Democracy
This Day  - Deji Elumoye in Abuja Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state as victory for democracy.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


