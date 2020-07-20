Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Omotola thanks her husband for personally flying a private Jet to the U.S to bring back their children
Nesco Media  - Popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has taken to social media to appreciate her husband, Captain Ekehinde for flying a private jet to the United States to bring their children, Meriah and MJ, back home.

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

