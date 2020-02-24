

News at a Glance



On The Spot Assessment: Governor Fintiri Visits Garkida, Assures Community of Reinforced Security, Palliatives NTA - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Sunday visited the ancient town of Garkida in Gombi local government to commiserate with the people over attacks on the area carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents causing huge devastation.



News Credibility Score: 92%



