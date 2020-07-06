|
|
|
|
|
1
|
REVEALED: Police Detain EFCC Acting Chairman Magu - Western Post News,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
“Governor Akeredolu Didn’t Win 2016 Election, We Rigged For Him” – Ex-SSG, Sunday Abegunde Boasts - The Genius Media,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Funny Nigerians Photoshop EFCC Ibrahim Magu In Mugshot Following His Alleged Arrest By DSS - Gistvic,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
UPDATE !!!: DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu Over Alleged Corruption and Money Laundering - Salone,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
FG Sets To Close Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Daily Family,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ - People n Politics,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
Presidency reacts to arrest of EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu - Nigerian Eye,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Why Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, was beaten by “Security Men” - Luci Post,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
EFCC: Magu honoured panel’s invitation, not arrested - Okay.NG,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
Presidential panel on anti-corruption faults Magu’s arrest, says Malami not interested in corruption fight - City Voice,
5 hours ago