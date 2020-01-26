

News at a Glance



Ondo 2020: Akeredolu will lose APC ticket – Aspirant The Breaking Times - One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr Jimi Odimayo, on Sunday said there was no automatic ticket for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Odimayo alleged that the governor had lost popularity among the party members ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



