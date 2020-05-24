Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo 2020: Chaos in APC over ‘united’ opposition to Akeredolu
Vanguard News  - By Dayo Johnson – Akure The October 2020 governorship election in Ondo State will not only be a three-horse trade but also throw up surprises.

Western Post News:
By Temitope Adedeji, Akure No fewer than 12 House of Assembly members in Ondo state are set to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the feud between the governor and his Deputy remain unresolved, ...
Gist Punch:
Suzy Cortez, the reigning Miss BumBum champion, has swapped her Lionel Messi Barcelona shirt for a brand new David Beckham Inter Miami strip.The self-proclaimed Barcelona fan, who has a tattoo of Messi and the words ‘Messi 10’ alongside the Barcelona ...
Nigerian Pilot:
Ahead of the October 2020 guber election in the state the factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo state, Hon Idowu Otetunbi has withdrawn the case instituted against the state Exco of the party.


