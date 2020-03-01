

News at a Glance



Ondo 2020 guber poll: Akeredolu drawns battle line with Boroffice, Abraham, Olanusi Nigerian Pilot - As the contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the October 10 elections in Ondo state gathers momentum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has drawn a battle line against key aggrieved leaders of his party who are ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



