Ondo APC factional chairman backs out, declares support for Akeredolu The Guardian - The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Idowu Otetubi, has collapsed his executives with the APC faction led by Ade Adetimehin, saying he was tired of balkanising the party.



