Ondo: Akeredolu, ex-SSG trade words Vanguard News - THE immediate past Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, yesterday, resigned from his appointment and accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of awarding his wife, son and in-laws all the road contracts in the state.



