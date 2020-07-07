Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ondo Assembly Begins Process To Impeach Deputy Governor
News photo iExclusive News  - Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of removing the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi. The members of the Assembly are currently deliberating in the Assembly on the allegation of gross misconduct against Ajayi. On the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Ondo Assembly Set To Impeach Deputy Governor KOKO TV Nigeria:
Members of the Ondo State House ofA Assembly are now ready to impeach the state’s deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi. Reports say that the process has begun and that deliberations are currently on following the indiscipline and misconduct of the deputy ...


   More Picks
1 Brazil's President Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 1 hour ago
3 Ondo Deputy Governor Challenges Impeachment In Court - The Bridge News, 1 hour ago
4 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus - Affairs TV, 2 hours ago
6 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 - The Will, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
8 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
10 Randy lecturers face 14 years jail term as Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info