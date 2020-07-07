Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo Assembly Impeach Deputy Governor
News photo ODU News  - The Ondo state House of Assembly on Tuesday voted to impeach the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi. The lawmakers accused the Deputy Governor of gross misconduct.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


Plot playing out, as Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, served with impeachment notice Ripples Nigeria:
Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been served notice of impeachment by the state House of Assembly. The lawmakers served the notice to the deputy governor on Tuesday. This came after 14 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice, ...
Ondo Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi Pulse Nigeria:
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Akure served the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, an impeachment notice over allegation of gross misconduct.
Ondo Assembly Begins Process To Impeach Deputy Governor iExclusive News:
Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of removing the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi. The members of the Assembly are currently deliberating in the Assembly on the allegation of gross misconduct against Ajayi. On the ...
Ondo Deputy Governor Impeached By State House Of Assembly. Legit 9ja:
The Ondo State House of Assembly has served a notice of impeachment to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. The crisis between the Deputy and the Governor has been on since, Agboola defected from APC to PDP on June 21.


