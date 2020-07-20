Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo Elections: APC Primaries Will Take Place Today – Yahaya Bello Insists After Abraham Pulls Out
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Segun Abraham, one of the governorship aspirants for the Ondo elections on the APC roaster has withdrawn his candidacy saying he has no trust at all in the party’s Ondo primary elections process but has deterred the Chairman of the Ondo APC ...

2 hours ago
1 Ondo Elections: APC Primaries Will Take Place Today – Yahaya Bello Insists After Abraham Pulls Out - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Ashiru to el-Rufai: Involve monarchs in tackling insecurity - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
3 Ondo APC Primary Election Begins - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
4 Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC - National Daily, 3 hours ago
5 Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar - Page One, 3 hours ago
6 Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
8 Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app - Innovation Village, 4 hours ago
9 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) - Slayminded, 5 hours ago
10 Third Mainland Bridge: LASTMA, NURTW collaborate on traffic management - NNN, 5 hours ago
