Ondo Elections: Police bar politicians with security escort from voting venues
News photo NNN  - NNN: Mr Salami Bolaji, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, has warned that any politician with security aides or escort would not be allowed into the venues of the parties’ primaries holding this week.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


