Ondo Lawmakers Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Deputy Governor
News photo Global Village Extra  - By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – There is heavy presence of security operatives at the Ondo state house of assembly complex as impeachment proceedings against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor, begin. About 10 police and the Nigeria Security and Civil...

7 hours ago
Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor Ripples:
At least nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday dissociated themselves from the plot to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. The assembly had on Tuesday morning commenced impeachment proceedings against Ajayi over ...
Nine Ondo lawmakers refuse signing for impeachment of Deputy Gov Politics Nigeria:
Nine lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have refused to sign an impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. POLITICS NIGERIA reports that 14 other assembly members have already signed the impeachment ...


