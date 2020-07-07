Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo Lawmakers Divided Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment
The Breaking Times  - Nine out of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have declined to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

1 hour ago
 Additional Sources

Ondo Deputy Gov., Ajayi reacts as State Assebly issues him notice of impeachment Ogene African:
ONDO, Nigeria – Following the notice of impeachment signed by 14 members of the Ondo State of House Assembly on Tuesday against the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, he has said that he was yet to be served with the impeachment notice.
Notice of impeachment: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi breaks silence Wotzup NG:
Following the notice of impeachment signed by 14 members of the Ondo State of House Assembly on Tuesday against the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, he has said that he said they haven’t served him with the impeachment notice.


