News at a Glance



Ondo State House Of Asembly Serves Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi An Impeachment Notice KOKO TV Nigeria - Some Lawmakers in Ondo State House of Assembly have served an impeachment order on the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Alfred Agboola Ajayi. As the crisis in the state deepens between Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy Alfred Agboola Ajayi who ...



News Credibility Score: 41%