Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ondo State gov, Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19, appoints new SSG
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19 virus, days after going into self-isolation. Governor Akeredolu confirmed this himself on Monday during a weekly press briefing in Akure, the state capital.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Akeredolu Recovers From COVID-19, Appoints New SSG News Break:
Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He announced this at a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, on Monday, seven days after he disclosed his positive status.
Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19 Gistvile:
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has recovered from COVID-19. He announced this at a…
Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu recovers from Coronavirus Nigeria Newspaper:
Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu recovers from Coronavirus
Just in: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Recovers From COVID-19, appoints new SSG Naija on Point:
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor confirmed his latest health status on Monday while briefing reporters at the Government House in Akure, the state capital.


   More Picks
1 REVEALED: Police Detain EFCC Acting Chairman Magu - Western Post News, 2 hours ago
2 “Governor Akeredolu Didn’t Win 2016 Election, We Rigged For Him” – Ex-SSG, Sunday Abegunde Boasts - The Genius Media, 4 hours ago
3 Funny Nigerians Photoshop EFCC Ibrahim Magu In Mugshot Following His Alleged Arrest By DSS - Gistvic, 4 hours ago
4 UPDATE !!!: DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu Over Alleged Corruption and Money Laundering - Salone, 4 hours ago
5 FG Sets To Close Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Daily Family, 5 hours ago
6 ‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ - People n Politics, 5 hours ago
7 Presidency reacts to arrest of EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
8 Why Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, was beaten by “Security Men” - Luci Post, 5 hours ago
9 EFCC: Magu honoured panel’s invitation, not arrested - Okay.NG, 5 hours ago
10 Presidential panel on anti-corruption faults Magu’s arrest, says Malami not interested in corruption fight - City Voice, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info