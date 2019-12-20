Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo State police arrest residents over burning of popular 'Miracle Church'
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ondo State police command has begun arresting persons suspected to have participatep in the burning of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, on Wednesday. The church headed by Pastor Alfa Babatunde, was set ablaze by an angry mob after news spread ...

4 hours ago
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Ondo Police arrests ten over protest, burning of church The Ondo State Police Command, on Thursday, said that about 10 people have been arrested by the command over the protest and setting ablaze of the church, Sotitobire Miracle Church ...
Missing child: Normalcy returns to Akure after attack on Sotitobire Miracle Centre TVC News:
Normalcy has returned to Akure, capital of Ondo state, after the Sotitobire Miracle Centre, situated at Oshinle in Akure was burnt down by irate youths.
Pulse Nigeria:
No less than three persons have lost their lives as some youths set ablaze a church in Ondo.
Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child Sues DSS, Demands N100M Compensation The Nigeria Lawyer:
Barely 24 hours after his church, Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Ondo State, was set ablaze by an angry mob over claims that the corpse of a one-year-old boy, Eniola Kolawole, who went missing on November 10 during a service at the place had been ...
Ondo State: Police Arrests Ten People For Looting Sotitobire Church Naija News:
No less than ten people have been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command on Thursday for looting the property of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, in Akure. The Ondo State police command stated that the people that were arrested was because they stole ...
Missing Child: Police Arrest 10 Over Attack On Sotitobire Church Concise News:
The Ondo State Police Command have arrested ten persons for their alleged involvement in the setting ablaze Sotitobire Praising chapel in Akure.
Akure Missing Child: Police Arrests 10 Suspects Linked With Burnt Church Western Post News:
By Tope Adedeji, Akure Sequel to the recent occurrence in Akure, the Ondo State Capital over the missing baby that led to the burning of the church, Sotitobire Prayer Centre, at the city centre on Wednesday, the Police said 10 people have been arrested ...
Naija Diary:
We reported that a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole disappeared at a worship house, Sotitobire Miracle Centre, in Oshinle, Akure, the Ondo State capital.
News Breakers:
The Ondo State Police Command, on Thursday, said it had arrested no fewer than 10 persons for looting the property of a church, the Sotitobire Praising Chapel, in Akure, which was torched on Wednesday. The police said the suspects were arrested in ...
Tiwa Savage, Wizkid disclaim being part of Advert for COZA Church Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Pop singers, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have joined their colleague, Davido to disclaim a fraudulent video put together by Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, to deceive the public into believing that they are endorsing the church’s event.Tiwa ...
Navicorp:
Ten persons have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for their alleged involvement in the razing of the church where Gold Kolawole, a one-year-old boy went missing.


