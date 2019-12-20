Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo State police begun arresting residents over burning of popular ‘Miracle Church’
Linda Vees Blog  - The Ondo State police command has begun arresting suspected residents over the burning of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, on Wednesday.  The church headed by Pastor Alfa Babatunde. Recall that the church was set ablaze by angry residents, after news ...

9 hours ago
1 U.S places Nigeria on Watch List as one of 7 countries with religious intolerance, extremism - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari, Weah, 3 others hold bilateral meeting in Abuja - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 PAKISTAN: University professor sentenced to death for blasphemy - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Zamfara commissioner resigns over ‘Matawalle’s high-handedness’ - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Zamfara commissioner resigns 2 weeks after inauguration - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
6 Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi sets up committee to probe LG boss, Assembly member clash - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 US crisis: President Trump reacts angrily as Billy Graham’s Christian publication calls for his removal - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
9 Yorubaland in danger – Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo raises alarm - Champion Newspapers, 3 hours ago
10 Buhari want to dominate us, Yorubaland is in serious danger - Afenifere explodes - The Giant, 3 hours ago
