Ondo assembly suspends deputy speaker for opposing deputy governor’s impeachment
News photo The Nigerian  - TheNigerian News Ondo assembly suspends deputy speaker for opposing deputy governor’s impeachment Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the deputy speaker, Irioju Ogundeji, and another member of the House, Adewale Williams. Both lawmakers were ...

4 hours ago
Impeachment saga: Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker as Majority Leader resigns NNN:
The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, suspended the Deputy Speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, for alleged gross misconduct, while the Majority Leader, Mr Jamiu Maito, voluntarily resigned his position.
Assembly Suspends Ondo Deputy Speaker The Street Journal:
Hon Irioju Ogundeji, the Ondo State house of assembly deputy Speaker has been indefinitely Suspended. Hon. Iroju and Rotimi Williams, a member representing Ondo West, were suspended for unruly behaviour.
Impeachment Saga: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, One Other Oyo Gist:
The Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior amidst the impeachment plot against the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. The suspended lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji and Hon Adewale ...
Deputy gov’s impeachment move tears Ondo assembly apart… deputy speaker, another lawmaker suspended Blueprint:
Crisis has continued to engulf Ondo state House of Assembly over plans by its lawmakers to impeach deputy governor Agboola Ajayi. Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Irioju Ogundeji has become a political casualty after his ...
Ondo Assembly suspends deputy speaker for unruly behavior Top Naija:
The leadership of the Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior. The affected lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker of the house, Iroju Ogundeji, and another member of the House, Adewale Williams. Ogundeji is one of the ...
Ondo assembly suspends deputy speaker for kicking against the planned impeachment of the state deputy governor Edujandon:
The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended its deputy speaker, Irioju Ogundeji, and another member of the House, Adewale Williams for kicking against the planned impeachment of the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi. The two suspended lawmakers ...


