Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
Ondo assemblymen serve impeachment notice on deputy governor
Gistvile
- Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have served impeachment notice on the…
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been served notice of impeachment by the state House of Assembly. The lawmakers served the notice to the deputy governor on Tuesday. This came after 14 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice, ...
Pulse Nigeria:
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Akure served the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, an impeachment notice over allegation of gross misconduct.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Some Lawmakers in Ondo State House of Assembly have served an impeachment order on the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Alfred Agboola Ajayi. As the crisis in the state deepens between Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy Alfred Agboola Ajayi who ...
Legit 9ja:
The Ondo State House of Assembly has served a notice of impeachment to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. The crisis between the Deputy and the Governor has been on since, Agboola defected from APC to PDP on June 21.
Luci Post:
The Ondo state House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice to the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. This as the crisis between the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Mr Ajayi continues. The crisis between the Deputy...
Newzandar News:
TheOndo stateHouse of Assembly has served an impeachment notice to the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. This as the crisis between the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [...]
More Picks
1
Randy Male Lecturers Face Tough Time As Senate Passes Sexual Harrassment Bill -
CKN Nigeria,
3 hours ago
2
Notice of impeachment: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi breaks silence -
Wotzup NG,
4 hours ago
3
Deputy Gov, Ajayi Sues Ondo Assembly To Stop Impeachment Move -
The New Diplomat,
5 hours ago
4
How We Helped Akeredolu Manipulate 2016 Election In Ondo – Ex-SSG -
Information Nigeria,
5 hours ago
5
Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
6
Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! -
Ikenga Chronicles,
6 hours ago
7
FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan -
Information Nigeria,
6 hours ago
8
EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption -
News Rangers,
7 hours ago
9
House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat -
Gistvile,
7 hours ago
10
Nigeria Police rescues six children from abductors, ask parents to come identify kids -
Oak TV,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...