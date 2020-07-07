Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo assemblymen serve impeachment notice on deputy governor
News photo Gistvile  - Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have served impeachment notice on the…

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


Plot playing out, as Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, served with impeachment notice Ripples Nigeria:
Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been served notice of impeachment by the state House of Assembly. The lawmakers served the notice to the deputy governor on Tuesday. This came after 14 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice, ...
Ondo Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi Pulse Nigeria:
The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Akure served the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, an impeachment notice over allegation of gross misconduct.
Ondo State House Of Asembly Serves Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi An Impeachment Notice KOKO TV Nigeria:
Some Lawmakers in Ondo State House of Assembly have served an impeachment order on the embattled Deputy Governor of the State, Alfred Agboola Ajayi. As the crisis in the state deepens between Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy Alfred Agboola Ajayi who ...
Ondo Deputy Governor Impeached By State House Of Assembly. Legit 9ja:
The Ondo State House of Assembly has served a notice of impeachment to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. The crisis between the Deputy and the Governor has been on since, Agboola defected from APC to PDP on June 21.
Ondo Crisis: Deputy Governor served Impeachment Notice by House of Assembly Luci Post:
The Ondo state House of Assembly has served an impeachment notice to the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. This as the crisis between the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Mr Ajayi continues. The crisis between the Deputy...
Ondo Crisis: Deputy Governor served Impeachment Notice by House of Assembly Newzandar News:
TheOndo stateHouse of Assembly has served an impeachment notice to the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi. This as the crisis between the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [...]


