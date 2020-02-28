

Ondo former deputy Governor, Lasisi Oluboyo, joins APC TVC News - Former Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Lasisi Oluboyo has finally decided to join the camp of the All Progressives Congress. Oluboyo was present at the mega rally organised by the APC in Ondo state to mark Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 3rd year in office.



