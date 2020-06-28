

News at a Glance



Ondo govt labels impeachment allegations ’tissues of lies’ Vanguard News - By Dayo Johnson, Akure The Ondo state government has labelled the alleged plot to impeach the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and Speaker of the State House of Assembly as pedestrian and lies Reacting to the allegation, the Commissioner for ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



