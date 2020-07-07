Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ondo lawmakers begin impeachment process
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Ondo lawmakers begin impeachment process There are indications that the lawmaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly may have commenced the impeachment process of the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. Stern looking armed ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

9 Ondo lawmakers pull out of impeachment process against deputy gov Nigerian Eye:
Nine lawmakers of the Ondo state house of assembly have pulled out of the impeachment process against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.


   More Picks
1 Brazil's President Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 1 hour ago
3 Ondo Deputy Governor Challenges Impeachment In Court - The Bridge News, 1 hour ago
4 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus - Affairs TV, 2 hours ago
6 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 - The Will, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
8 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
10 Randy lecturers face 14 years jail term as Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info