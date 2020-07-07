Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo lawmakers set to axe deputy gov
News photo Blueprint  - Lawmakers at the Ondo state House of Assembly on Tuesday commenced impeachment process of deputy governor Agboola Ajayi. Ajayi who has been at loggerhead with governor Rotimi Akeredolu decamped from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court, Sues Assembly Over Impeachment Move Page One:
The deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has filed a suit at the...
Ondo Lawmakers Pull Impeachment Process Against Deputy Gov Inside Business Online:
Nine lawmakers of the Ondo state house of assembly have pulled out of the impeachment process against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.
Ondo Deputy governor asks court to stop planned impeachment TV360 Nigeria:
The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja, asking it to stop the state House of Assembly from impeaching him.
Ondo Lawmakers Set To Impeach Deputy Governor, Serve Him Discover Naija on Point:
Agboola Ajayi, Ondo deputy governor   Members of the Ondo State Home of Meeting have served impeachment discover to the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.   The members of the Meeting are presently deliberating within the Meeting on the allegation of ...
Ondo Assembly serves impeachment notice on Deputy Gov Ajayi See Naija:
Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have served an impeachment notice on Agboola Ajayi, the state Deputy Governor. The lawmakers accused the Deputy Governor of gross misconduct.


