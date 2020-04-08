Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo okays Easter Sunday worship
Champion Newspapers  - Ondo State Government has approved the request of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to hold Easter Sunday worship in churches across the state “based on precautionary measures and guidelines earlier put in place to contain the spread of the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Covid-19 – The world will wish it intervened if Nigeria falls – CNN host Fareed - Online Nigeria, 5 hours ago
2 Funke Akindele and hubby sentenced to 14 days community service with 100k fine for… - Online Nigeria, 5 hours ago
3 Are Nigerian varsities ready to go virtual? - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
4 Hoodlums increase attack on pedestrians in Oshodi - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 Our ongoing strike doesn’t affect our involvement in fight against COVID-19 —ASUU President - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Research institute advises government to fight COVID-19 with agric - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
7 Abiodun’s headlong fight against COVID-19 scourge - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
8 How ‘Naira Marley’ fans stormed court in support of singer, as Lagos drops case - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
9 Ondo okays Easter Sunday worship - Champion Newspapers, 7 hours ago
10 Covid-19: Imam in Kaduna loses position for complying with social distancing order - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
