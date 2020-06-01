Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo records two Coronavirus deaths
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ondo state has recorded two new deaths linked to Coronavirus complications. The state's Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed this in a tweet shared on Monday June 1.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


