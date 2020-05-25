Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One Dead, Many Injured And Property Destroyed As Fire Ravages IDP Camp In Borno (Photos)
News photo Naija News  - A fire outbreak that occurred at the Muna Albadawy Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno state has resulted in the loss of a life.

5 hours ago
Oyo Gist:
One internally displaced person has been confirmed dead while many persons sustained various degree of injuries during a fire outbreak at a camp for displaced persons in Muna garage, Borno State. According to National Emergency Management Agency, the ...
Fire Razes IDP Camp In Borno State KOKO TV Nigeria:
A fire outbreak occurred in one of the IDP camps in Borno state killing one and leaving many others injured. According to NEMA, the fire was ignited from one of the kitchens in the Emergency shelters erected in the camp.
Infotrust News:
At least one person was killed and many others injured in a fire outbreak that occurred at the Muna garage IDP camp in Borno state over the weekend.
One Dead, Many Injured As Fire Razes IDP Camp In Borno (Photos) Edujandon:
One life has been lost alongside others who sustained injuries following a fire outbreak at the IDP camp in Borno


