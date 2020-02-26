

News at a Glance



One Feared Dead, Vehicles Vandalized as Secondary School Student Clash in Ibadan Western Post News - A student of IMG Grammar School, Oke-Bola, Ibadan was on Wednesday feared dead while some others were injured during a clash between pupils of the school and those of Oke-Bola Comprehensive High School. Students of the two schools, which are located on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



