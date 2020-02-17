

News at a Glance



One Milli: Singer Davido Traditionally Marries Chioma (Photos) Gboah - We recently looked at a portion of the behind-the-scene-photos of super star, Davido’s ongoing One Milli video shoot.Davido traditionally wed the mum of his son, Chioma, in the shots which were taken in the Lagos Island market.This isn't the first time ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



