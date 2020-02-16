Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“One Of You Must Die With My Son” – Father Says As He Stabs Nurse In Delta Hospital
Kanyi Daily  - A bereaved father has stabbed a nurse with the intent of killing her over the death of his son at the Sapele Central Hospital in Delta State. Punch reports that the man went berserk after the medical practitioners broke the news of the death of his one- ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram Refused Ransom Offered By FG For Release Of Leah Sharibu - Govt Sources - Tori News, 6 hours ago
2 Protesters Demand Suspension Of Oluwo For Beating Another Monarch (Photo) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
3 Falana Threatens Court Action Over Buhari’s Refusal to Sack Service Chiefs - Signal, 6 hours ago
4 Count us out of Charly Boy protest in Imo — Our MumuDonDo - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
5 Infected passengers aboard US evacuation flights as China virus toll mounts - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 FFK writes Mr. President, tells him of his sins - The News Chronicle, 6 hours ago
7 Presidency: President Buhari didn’t accuse Borno residents of colluding with Boko Haram - Today, 6 hours ago
8 Protesters Storm APC Headquarters, Demand Adams Oshiomhole’s Sack - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
9 All the Photos From the Wedding of Ngozi Ezeonu’s Daughter - Olisa TV, 6 hours ago
10 Bolanle Ninalowo & Love Doctor, Joro Olumofin Storm Shoprite Ikeja For Infinix (Pics) - Naija Choice, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info