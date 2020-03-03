

One Young World/Asahi Lead 2030 Challenge for SDG 13 for Young Innovators (Win US$50,000 grant) Radio 9ja - Deadline: March 20, 2020 Calling young innovators: enter the Lead 2030 Challenge for SDG 13 supported by Asahi. The Challenge aims to find and support solutions that will contribute to the future of sustainable agriculture by supporting and enabling ...



