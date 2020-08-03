Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One killed as police, suspected yahoo boys clash in Delta
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ochuko Akuopha YOUTHS, suspected to be Yahoo Boys, Monday, went on a rampage in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, protesting their alleged brutality and extortion by the police in the area.

12 hours ago
DELTA: One person killed as police, suspected yahoo boys clash Ripples:
A tragic scene played out in the Ozoro headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, when youths suspected to be internet fraudsters (Yahoo Boys), Monday, clashed with policemen in the area.
