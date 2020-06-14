

News at a Glance



One person confirmed dead after bridge collapsed during heavy rainfall in Kwara (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - One person has been confirmed dead after a bridge collapsed at Oko-erin, Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday night, June 13 after a heavy rainfall. An eyewitness said a car carrying three passengers fell into the canal after the bridge collapsed.



News Credibility Score: 95%



