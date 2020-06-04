Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“One thing i admire about men from the Igbo ethnic group of Nigeria” – Pastor Adeboye reveals
Oyo Gist  - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed what he admired about the men from southeastern part of Nigeria. Pastor Adeboye made this revelation known on Friday, 5th of June when teaching the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Matawalle swears-in new sole administrators for Zamfara LGs - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 10,000 APC Members Defect to PDP in Kwara - The Agenda, 2 hours ago
3 AT LAST!! See The Faces Of The Four Policemen That Killed George Floyd As They Wear Jail Uniform (PHOTO) - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Boko Haram, ISWAP: Nigerian troops eliminate terrorists, more surrender - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
5 Gov Bello lifts lockdown on kabba bunu LG - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Group faults SGF’s approved disciplinary procedure against CEOs of parastatals, agencies - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Edo Guber: APC to screen Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, 4 others for primary - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 LASU Student In Viral Video Kissing His Baby Sister Will Be Made To Face The Law – NHRC Boss - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 NSCDC inaugurates Citizens’ Integrity Unit to fight rape in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 Africa’s COVID-19 tally exceeds 168,000 cases, deaths reach 4,700 – WHO - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info