Oniru Crisis: Oba Lawal Suspends Palace Officials For Fighting Late Oniru’s Son Naija Loaded - The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal has reiterated his stance against any form of violence, lawlessness and recourse to self-help and suspended two palace officials who fought with...



