Oniru suspends palace official for fighting late oba’s son
Gist Punch  - The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, says he has suspended the palace official who was caught on camera fighting with Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of the immediate past Oba Oniru.Oba Lawal, however, said in a statement by his media office that ...

5 hours ago
2 FG announces date for commencement of WAEC examination - Nigerian Pilot, 6 hours ago
2 FG announces date for commencement of WAEC examination - Nigerian Pilot, 6 hours ago
3 “Governor Akeredolu Didn’t Win 2016 Election, We Rigged For Him” – Ex-SSG, Sunday Abegunde Boasts - The Genius Media, 9 hours ago
4 FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
5 COVID-19: FG issues new election guidelines ahead Edo, Ondo guber polls - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
6 Rotimi Akeredolu Did Not Win Ondo Election In 2016 – Ex-SSG - Nigeria Newspaper, 11 hours ago
7 The EFCC Denials | Too Many Lies, Magu Was Actually Arrested - Metro Watch, 11 hours ago
8 Peer ‘baffled’ by claims he was targeted by fake PR campaign to boost Huawei - Public News Update, 11 hours ago
9 Why Magu should step aside as EFCC boss – PDP - The Herald, 11 hours ago
10 Update: We did not arrest acting EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu- DSS - Niyi Daram, 11 hours ago
