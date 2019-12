News at a Glance



Onitsha Fire Incident: Fire Razes Onitsha Bridge Head Market Anaedo Online - It’s another fire pandemonium Onitsha today, 23rd of December 2019, as goods worth millions of naira were gutted by fire at the yam, hotel, carpentry and foam sections of Bridge-head market, Onitsha, Anambra state.



