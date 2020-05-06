Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ooni Of Ife Blasts Nigerians As Madagascar Finds Coronavirus ‘Cure’
Naija Loaded  - The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has reacted angrily to Madagascar’s breakthrough on coronavirus. The monarch exploded on Twitter as he recalled his appeal to Nigeria to use natural methods...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 - NNN, 4 hours ago
2 Just in: 265 Nigerians repatriated from UAE land at Lagos airport - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
3 Petrol depot price reduced to N108, diesel N164 - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: There is danger ahead – FG warns Nigerians three days after lockdown ease - Ogene African, 5 hours ago
5 Fayose writes Buhari over COVID-19 pandemic - Ogene African, 5 hours ago
6 18 nurses test positive for Coronavirus in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 265 Nigerians arrive at Lagos Airport from UAE - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
8 New Video: TOBi feat. Haviah Mighty, Shad, Jazz Carter & Ejji Smith – 24 (Toronto Remix) - Bella Naija, 5 hours ago
9 NYSC and fight against COVID-19 - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
10 New NEMA DG assumes office, promises to be fair to all - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info