Ooni of Ife Escapes Sudden Death at Intercontinental Hotel This Day - What would have been a major royal fatality was averted earlier today when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adewusi Adeyeye, got stuck in the lift of Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to a viral video, staff and guests could be seen running ...



