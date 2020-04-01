

News at a Glance



Ooni of Ife stirs controversy after prescribing herbs he claims can cure covid-19 Ripples - The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has prescribed some native herbs which he said have been tested, in the cure of the deadly covid-19 disease which has killed many people worldwide.



News Credibility Score: 61%



