Opec and allies extend oil production cuts to end of July
News photo The Guardian (UK)  - Nigeria and Iraq also agree to cuts as prices begin to recover with coronavirus lockdowns easingOpec, Russia and allies have agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 This Couple Celebrating their Wedding in a Protest is not Only Heartwarming but Powerful - Bella Naija, 58 mins ago
2 People protest over George Floyd death in New York - NNN, 1 hour ago
3 Tens of thousands rally across Germany to protest against racism - NNN, 1 hour ago
4 Scholes Backs Man United To Secure Top-4 Finish When Premier League Returns (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
5 COVID-19: Oyo Records 31 New Cases - The Herald, 2 hours ago
6 Oshiomhole frustrated effort to remove fuel subsidy under Obasanjo – Atiku - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Oyo records 31 new cases - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Great white shark kills surfer off Australia’s New South Wales - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 Armed Bandits Attack Three Katsina Communities - Gidi Feed, 2 hours ago
10 Stop influx of armed herdsmen from other countries – Ganduje - iExclusive News, 2 hours ago
